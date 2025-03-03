 Japan Today
Japan top court finds patent violation by U.S. portal operator FC2

TOKYO

Japan's top court on Monday ruled that a U.S. company operating a video posting portal violated a patent held by the operator of the major Japanese video streaming site niconico over its user comment display function in two lawsuits that have raised questions about the extraterritorial reach of patent protection.

The Supreme Court's Second Petty Bench dismissed appeals by FC2 Inc, which operated a server in the United States and provided video-sharing services to Japanese residents, finalizing a victory for niconico operator Dwango Co.

A patent right is effective when a foreign company's service is "evaluated as substantially provided in Japan," the top court said in its ruling, offering a new interpretation of the principle of territorial restrictions on patent protection.

The ruling stated that the user comment display function in question is available on computer terminals in Japan and that "there is no particular significance in the server being located outside Japan."

In both lawsuits, the Intellectual Property High Court ruled in favor of Dwango, ordering FC2 to stop using the comment display function and pay a total of about 110 million yen in damages.

The high court overturned decisions by the Tokyo District Court that dismissed claims by Dwango, a subsidiary of major publishing company Kadokawa Corp, on the grounds that the FC2 server existed in the United States.

