Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The yen tumbled to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than six years on Monday. Photo: iStock/fatido
business

Japan, U.S. to closely watch currency movement as yen tumbles

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and the United States agreed Tuesday to closely communicate on currency movements, a senior Finance Ministry official said a day after the yen tumbled to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than six years.

In a meeting in Tokyo, Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, and Andy Baukol, acting Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, also affirmed close coordination in enforcing financial sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kanda said he and Baukol took "a fair amount of time" to discuss the movements in the currency market, where the dollar on Monday surged above the 125 yen threshold for the first time since August 2015. On Tuesday, the dollar took a breather and moved mostly in the upper 123 yen range.

In an apparent warning over the yen's recent rapid depreciation, Kanda said the two shared recognition among finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven and the Group of 20 that "excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates have adverse implications for economic and financial stability."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Remember currency manipulation is illegal Japan, you have mistakenly admited to it a few times in the past.

https://japantoday.com/category/politics/update1-u.s.-keeps-japan-china-on-monitoring-list-over-currency-practices

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I foresse the day the yen will be worthless.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If that happens, I bounce to Hawaii.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If all your money/assets are in Yen, more fool you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo