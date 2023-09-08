Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yen banknotes
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan warns of excessive currency moves; says all options on table

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is ready to respond "appropriately" to excessive volatility in the currency market, with all options on the table, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, following the yen's recent depreciation.

Suzuki said Friday that currency movements should be stable and reflect economic fundamentals, reiterating the government's stance. His fresh verbal warning immediately sent the yen climbing against the U.S. dollar, in an apparent sign of market nervousness over the possibility of another currency market intervention by Japanese authorities.

"The government is closely monitoring developments in the currency market with a heightened sense of urgency," Suzuki said. "We will take appropriate action to counter excessive volatility without excluding any options."

The yen has already slipped past the levels at which Japan previously intervened to stem its precipitous fall last year. Suzuki has said the government is paying attention to volatility, dismissing the view that it has specific levels in mind when it comes to intervention.

The dollar fell into the 146 yen zone on Suzuki's remarks before moving back into the 147 yen range.

The yen is seen as less attractive than the dollar due to a policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve.

While the BOJ has not budged on its stance of persisting with monetary easing, it has begun to allow 10-year Japanese bond yields to rise more.

The Fed is far ahead of the BOJ, having raised interest rates aggressively. Its chief Jerome Powell has not ruled out more hikes to tamp down inflation.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The dollar fell into the 146 yen zone on Suzuki's remarks before moving back into the 147 yen range.

From March to October 2022, the yen weakened from 115 to 145 (yen-dollar exchange rate), and the rate has remained in the 145 range ever since.

PM Kishida has repeatedly emphasized “maximizing the benefits of the weak yen by promoting inbound tourism.”

However, we were also told by people like Toru Suehiro, a senior economist at Daiwa Securities, that “If the Japanese economy can draw strength from inbound tourism, it would also help ease some yen-selling pressure” — meaning we’d see the yen strengthen a bit. But we haven’t seen this latter part.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel