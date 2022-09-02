Newsletter Signup Register / Login
National flags of U.S. and Japan are seen in front of a monitor displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, in the dealing room of a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
business

Japan warns of impact of yen's rapid depreciation to 24-year low

TOKYO

The Japanese government warned Friday of fallout from the rapid depreciation of the yen after the currency slumped to a fresh 24-year low against the U.S. dollar, saying it is prepared to take "appropriate action" to bring stability in conjunction with monetary authorities in other nations.

The Japanese currency, which has plunged by 25 yen against the dollar this year, depreciated to a around 140.40 after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data for August, released Thursday, fueled market expectations of the Fed's additional rate hikes to fight surging inflation.

"Strong data means the U.S. economy is firm, fanning speculation that interest rate hikes may continue for a long-term," said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

Volatility in currency markets has been "increasing somewhat," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a press conference, adding that the government is watching foreign exchange moves "with a heightened sense of vigilance."

"We have an agreement by the Group of Seven and others that excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have an adverse impact on economic and financial stability," Suzuki said.

Aggressive interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve have weakened the yen against the dollar, as the Bank of Japan has stated it is not planning to change its ultralow rate policy. The Fed is expected to continue raising, putting further pressure on the yen.

A weak yen is a double-edged sword for Japan as it helps exporters by boosting their overseas profits when repatriated but it also inflates import costs for energy and other raw materials, a headache for resource-scarce Japan.

Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno reiterated that currency moves should be stable and reflective of economic fundamentals, adding, "Rapid fluctuations are undesirable."

The yen's breach of the psychologically important 140 line is seen by some currency market analysts as a sign further falls could follow, with U.S. economic data coming into sharper focus for any clues to the pace of further rate hikes by the Fed.

