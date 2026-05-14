Japanese motor giant Nidec discloses suspected quality irregularities

Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp said Wednesday that it has found more than 1,000 cases of suspected quality irregularities, including changes to materials, processes and designs made without customer approval.

The Kyoto-based manufacturer set up an investigation committee composed of outside experts to examine the issue and plans to determine the facts and identify the cause by the end of August.

Nidec, best known as a maker of motors used in computer hard drives, has already revealed accounting irregularities. The latest quality-related problems are likely to renew scrutiny of corporate governance at the Japanese motor maker.

"Along with the accounting irregularities, we deeply apologize for causing significant trouble to everyone involved," Nidec President Mitsuya Kishida said at a press conference in Tokyo.

According to people familiar with the matter, the suspected quality issues came to light during the investigation into the accounting scandal. The problems involved both Nidec and its subsidiaries.

While most of the irregularities involved unauthorized changes to materials, processes and designs for home appliances and automotive products, the findings also included improper handling of test data.

However, the company said no issues have been identified that would have an immediate impact on product functionality or safety.

Nidec established a third-party committee in September 2025 over the accounting irregularities. Founder Shigenobu Nagamori resigned as representative director later that year while the investigation was underway and also stepped down as honorary chairman in February.

© KYODO