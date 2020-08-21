Keidanren chief redevelops lymphoma but will work from hospital

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chief of the Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, has redeveloped lymphoma but will keep working from the hospital, the business lobby said Friday.

The 74-year-old chairman of Hitachi Ltd has been hospitalized since last month after tumor marker tests showed figures above the normal level.

He has received anti-cancer drug treatments, and his diagnostic tests have shown improvement, Keidanren said, while adding it is still unknown when he will leave the hospital.

As the head of Japan's largest business lobby, Nakanishi is a member of the government's economic policy panels. He will decide each time whether to attend their meetings or join online, Keidanren said.

Nakanishi was also hospitalized in May last year to receive treatment for lymphoma. He resumed work in September and was told in November his illness is in remission, according to Keidanren.

Nakanishi began his four-year term as Keidanren chief in May 2018.

