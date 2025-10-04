 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Largest business lobby hails Takaichi's election as LDP head

0 Comments
TOKYO

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of Japan's biggest business lobby, on Saturday welcomed the election of Sanae Takaichi as the country's first female ruling party leader after the former internal affairs minister was chosen to head the Liberal Democratic Party.

"As the first female president, we expect her to fully demonstrate her leadership in revitalizing the LDP and carrying out its policies," Tsutsui, head of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, said in a statement.

Following her victory, Takaichi told LDP members, "I will have everyone work like a workhorse. I myself will abandon the idea of work-life balance. I will work, work, and keep on working."

Tsutsui noted that Takaichi has held a series of key posts, including internal affairs minister, economic security minister and LDP policy chief, calling her a "politician well-versed in a wide range of policies, from the economy to diplomacy."

He also urged LDP lawmakers to unite under the new president and "quickly establish a stable political framework," led by the party and its coalition partner, the Komeito party, to "steadily and swiftly advance policy measures."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo