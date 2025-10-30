Latest EVs displayed at Tokyo auto show as practicality in focus

Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki poses for a photograph next to the company's MOQBA 2, a lifestyle-support mobility device that can move on uneven surfaces and up and down stairs, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight ion Wednesday.

Practicality took center stage at the Tokyo auto show, where many Japanese automakers showcased their latest electric vehicles set for release in the coming years as they race to catch up with overseas rivals and make environmentally friendly options more accessible to domestic consumers.

A record-high 500-plus companies and organizations are participating in this year's Japan Mobility Show, which opened to the media on Wednesday for a two-day preview, encouraging visitors to envision the future of transportation. The event will be open to the public through Nov 9.

Toyota Motor Corp unveiled an orange coupe concept version of its ultra-luxury Century at the event, positioning the model as a standalone brand alongside Lexus and its GR sports cars.

"I believe the Century brand was born out of Japanese pride," Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said. "The phoenix, the Century emblem, only appears in times of peace. I believe the brand is built on our hope for world peace and the challenge of forging the next 100 years."

The world's largest automaker by volume also showcased the next generation Corolla Concept, set to be available in multiple versions from EVs to hybrids, while the Lexus brand unveiled its new six-wheel vehicle.

"Everyone has a love for the earth and wants to ride a cool car. Be it a battery EV, hybrid, or engine, we want to create cars that people will want to ride," said Toyota President and CEO Koji Sato.

Toyota recently announced it will jointly develop cathode materials for all-solid-state batteries with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., aiming to launch electric vehicles powered by the next-generation batteries between 2027 and 2028.

It also reported on Monday a record high in global sales for the first half of the year, driven by robust demand for hybrids in North America and China, despite fierce competition in China, where the electric SUV bZ3X was introduced.

Honda Motor Co. showcased its Super-One Prototype, a mini EV set to launch first in Japan in 2026 before expanding to Britain and other Asian markets.

The vehicle comes with a "Boost Mode," which enables the driver to accelerate rapidly and smoothly, alongside a built-in sound system that simulates an engine's sound.

"We are working on developing EV and hybrid vehicles to realize a carbon neutral world by 2050," said Honda President Toshihiro Mibe.

The automaker also displayed a "sustainable rocket" used in a test launch in Hokkaido in June. Measuring 6.3 meters long and weighing 900 kilograms when empty, the reusable rocket uses renewable fuel.

"Honda is now challenging itself in space... The test was concluded successfully and according to plan from launch to landing, with stance and speed perfectly controlled," Mibe said. "It was thanks to the technology we have garnered from our development of autonomous driving and our aircraft."

At Nissan Motor Co's booth, visitors can see the new Elgrand minivan, a staple in Japan for nearly 30 years, which will feature the company's third-generation e-Power technology and go on sale in fiscal 2026.

"It offers the highest levels of hospitality, warmth, serenity, and refinement, embodying the spirit of omotenashi," said Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa, referring to the Japanese concept of wholehearted hospitality.

Nissan also showcased the new Leaf B7 released in Japan on Oct 17. The third-generation model of its flagship EV can travel 702 kilometers on a single charge.

The struggling automaker, which logged a 115.76 billion yen net loss in the April-June quarter, has been undergoing a restructuring overhaul to restore profitability.

"Everyone at Nissan is committed to embracing change and taking bold, innovative approaches, united by a determination to redefine what's possible, reshape our legacy and transform mobility," Espinosa said. "Together, we are forging a path to a more sustainable and inclusive world."

Chinese EV giant BYD Co will exhibit a prototype of its electric vehicle featuring its newest blade batteries, a type of lithium-iron-phosphate battery known for being safer and longer lasting, while South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co is taking part in the mobility show for the first time.

Japanese automakers are pushing toward EVs even though EVs made up just around 1.6 percent of new car sales in Japan in 2024, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association, with around 40 percent of those being imported vehicles.

Although the global adoption of EVs has slowed down overall, some domestic automakers have targeted customers looking to replace their current vehicles, especially minicars, which account for around 40 percent of all domestic car purchases in Japan.

Alongside major companies unveiling world premiere vehicles, the Tokyo auto show will feature the "Tokyo Future Tour 2035," an area divided into five zones where visitors can experience what the world may look like 10 years from now, across land, sky and sea, including flying cars.

