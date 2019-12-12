Yamada Denki to make furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu subsidiary

Major Japanese electrical appliance store chain Yamada Denki Co will buy a majority stake in Otsuka Kagu Ltd to make the struggling furniture retailer a subsidiary, the two companies said Thursday, in a cross-industry alliance aimed at strengthening its housing business.

Yamada Denki, which sells a wide range of consumer and household electronics appliances, will buy 4.37 billion yen ($40 million) worth of new shares to be issued by Tokyo-based Otsuka Kagu through a third-party allotment later this month, acquiring a 51.74 percent stake with voting rights on Dec. 30, they said.

Yamada Denki has faced fierce competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. and has been expanding the housing business, including furnishing and home renovations. It hopes to beef up product lineup and acquire sales expertise by bringing Otsuka Kagu under its wing.

Otsuka Kagu President Kumiko Otsuka has been unable to turn around the ailing company hit by dropping sales and battered brand image stemming from a feud with her father and company founder Katsuhisa Otsuka over control of the company.

The retailer, focused on upscale products, also lost consumers to Nitori Co and Sweden's IKEA which sell furniture in much lower price ranges.

"I have the responsibility to put the company on a recovery track," Kumiko Otsuka told a press conference in Tokyo, vowing to stay on in her post.

The company was mired in the red for the third consecutive year, incurring a net loss of 3.2 billion yen in the business year ended in December 2018.

She said the collaboration will allow consumers to purchase both electronics, such as TVs and refrigerators, and furniture in one store.

Yamada Denki Chairman Noboru Yamada told the same conference, "The electric appliance business has a high affinity with the furniture business, and they make an ideal combination."

"Ms Otsuka and I share the goal of bringing Otsuka Kagu into the black in the next financial year so I want to give her a chance," Yamada said.

The latest move comes as Otsuka Kagu and Yamada Denki have deepened collaboration through a business tie-up first forged in February this year.

Otsuka Kagu has been trying to revive business by tapping into the Chinese market, allying with High-Lines Co, a Tokyo-based cross-border e-commerce operator which conducts business with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Inc, as well as furniture operator Beijing Easyhome Yundi Huixin Retail Chain Co.

In mid-February, it announced a total 3.8 billion yen capital injection from High-Lines, U.S. fund Eastmore Global Ltd and other investors but it made little progress in turning profits again.

