Staff members at a McDonald's store work behind a "Close" cashier sign as the shop closed earlier than usual citing a system failure, in Tokyo, on Friday. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
business

McDonald's operations in Japan resume after IT outage

TOKYO

Operations at all McDonald's stores in Japan resumed on Saturday after some were forced to temporarily close following a system outage that also hit other countries the previous day, according to the Japanese unit of the U.S. hamburger chain.

McDonald's Co (Japan) said on its website that "operations are currently back to normal," and that customers can now make cashless orders over the counter and mobile orders via its official app.

The global outage was "not directly caused by a cybersecurity event; rather, it was caused by a third-party provider during a configuration change," McDonald's Corp said Friday in the United States.

Many markets are back online, but "the rest are in the process of coming back online," the Chicago-based company said.

"What happened today has been an exception to the norm, and we are working with absolute urgency to resolve it...we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," Brian Rice, global chief information officer of the firm, said in the statement.

The problem caused disruptions at McDonald's restaurants in Britain, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan and others, according to local media reports.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

