McDonald's shuts 30% of outlets in Japan over cash register glitch

A McDonald's store is seen in Tokyo on Friday.

Around 30 percent of McDonald's outlets across Japan have suspended operations due to a cash register glitch, the Japanese unit of the fast food chain operator said Friday.

McDonald's Co (Japan) said it is investigating the cause and that it is not clear when services can be resumed.

The closures came as some stores suspended mobile orders via the burger chain's official app amid a possible system issue.

The latest disruption follows a large-scale service outage that affected McDonald's outlets in Japan and other countries in March. Customers were left unable to complete cashless transactions or make mobile orders.

