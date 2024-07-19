 Japan Today
A McDonald's store is seen in Tokyo on Friday. Image: Japan Today
business

McDonald's shuts 30% of outlets in Japan over cash register glitch

TOKYO

Around 30 percent of McDonald's outlets across Japan have suspended operations due to a cash register glitch, the Japanese unit of the fast food chain operator said Friday.

McDonald's Co (Japan) said it is investigating the cause and that it is not clear when services can be resumed.

The closures came as some stores suspended mobile orders via the burger chain's official app amid a possible system issue.

The latest disruption follows a large-scale service outage that affected McDonald's outlets in Japan and other countries in March. Customers were left unable to complete cashless transactions or make mobile orders.

5 Comments
Related to the crowd strike issue globally today?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I definitely think related to Crowdstrike today.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Global tech outage grounds airlines, shuts down banks and puts Sky News off air: Gatwick airport is plunged into chaos after Microsoft crash freezes systems and causes huge queues.

A massive Microsoft outage has sparked chaos around the world - grounding flights and knocking hospitals, GP surgeries, train services, banks, stock exchanges and TV channels offline.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

In related news, hospital admissions for cardiovascular disease plunged on Friday.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Global tech outage grounds airlines, shuts down banks and puts Sky News off air: Gatwick airport is plunged into chaos after Microsoft crash freezes systems and causes huge queues

@Wallace

We all know that.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

