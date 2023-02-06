Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Heavy to terminate passenger jet project

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plans to terminate the development of Japan's first domestically manufactured passenger jet, sources familiar with the matter said Monday, putting an end to a public-private enterprise launched 15 years ago to make airplane manufacturing a key industry in Japan.

About 1 trillion had been pumped into the SpaceJet project, officially launched in 2008, but the company suspended it in October 2020 after it was hit by repeated delays due to a lack of expertise and the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitsubishi Heavy joined forces with Japan's industry and transportation ministries to develop a single-aisle passenger jet with 70 to 90 seats. However, a lack of prospects for commercialization has forced the company to withdraw, the sources said.

The company has been gradually ramping down development since freezing the project, including closing down its flight test base in the United States.

The project initially raised hopes among many aircraft parts suppliers in Japan, which were only providing parts to overseas giants such as Boeing Co and Airbus SA.

But Mitsubishi Heavy failed to meet its delivery date, which was first set in 2013 and had been postponed six times. It did manage to succeed in its maiden flight in 2015.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it still maintains about 270 orders for the aircraft as of Monday. It had as many as about 450 orders at one point, but the figure has decreased due to cancellations by airline customers.

Industry experts have said the company underestimated the difficulty of obtaining a type certificate, a permit necessary for airplanes to fly commercially, from authorities in the United States, a major airplane market in the world.

Mitsubishi's corporate culture to prefer in-house development, rather than seeking outside help, also contributed to its failure, some of them said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

About 1 trillion ($7.6 billion) had been pumped into the SpaceJet project

Careless! 50 billion yen of that was taxpayer money! Nikkei reports that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry provided 50 billion yen to support the project.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog