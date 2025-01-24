 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Motors won't be joining Honda-Nissan merger: source

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp is considering not joining the planned merger between Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co and instead focusing on strengthening cooperation with the two larger firms, a source close to the matter said Friday.

The development reflects Mitsubishi Motors' fears of losing management control if it joins the Nissan-Honda merger under a holding company. The Tokyo-based firm is a Nissan partner and has strength in Southeastern Asian markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

Doubts over the synergistic effect of a merger between Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors persist, at a time when competitiveness in the auto industry shifts toward development of electric vehicles and software, areas where all three automakers struggle.

"At this stage, we are considering various possibilities, and we have not decided on a (specific) direction," the Tokyo-based automaker said in a statement Friday.

President Takao Kato told reporters in Tokyo, "Nothing has been decided."

Honda and Nissan, Japan's second- and third-largest carmakers by volume, announced late last year they would launch talks to merge under a holding company in 2026, which would create the world's third-largest auto group by volume to compete with U.S. and Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

They said at the time that Mitsubishi Motors would decide by the end of January whether to join the merger.

Combined sales of Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors topped 8 million vehicles in 2023, compared with 11.23 million vehicles at Toyota Motor Corp.'s group and 9.24 million at Volkswagen AG.

Honda and Nissan aim to conclude negotiations in June 2025. Each company would continue operating under its own brand within the holding company, which would be listed in August 2026.

While the merger involving Mitsubishi Motors would have helped gain leverage against Chinese rivals in Southeast Asia, among other merits, some inside Honda and Mitsubishi Motors have voiced wariness about Nissan's progress of its business turnaround, a condition Honda has set to realize the merger.

Nissan in November said it will cut 9,000 jobs worldwide and reduce its global production capacity by 20 percent as it reported a more than 90 percent drop in net profit in the April-September period.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ in Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Perimenopause & Menopause in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo