More than 200 cruise ship visits to Japan cancelled over coronavirus

More than 200 port calls in Japan by international cruise ships have been canceled since the beginning of February due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a Kyodo News survey shows.
The cancellation of so many visits scheduled for this year is likely to incur losses running to several billion yen, an industry body said, noting that each port call results in passengers spending an estimated average total of 30 to 40 million yen.
The survey of local governments hosting Japan's top 10 ports for cruise ships found that at least 206 visits have been canceled as of Friday, and the figure is expected to increase through the rest of the year.
Among the 10 ports, Osaka has seen the largest number of cancellations at 37, followed by Hakata in southwestern Japan at 31 and Naha in Okinawa Prefecture at 25.
By month, 121 port calls planned for February have been dropped, along with 53 port calls for March, 23 for April and nine previously planned for the May to December period.
In most cases, operators of international cruise ships notified Japanese ports that the scheduled tours had been called off.
The number of canceled port calls accounts for about 16 percent of 1,305 visits at the 10 ports last year. Given that demand for port calls by international cruise ships usually peaks in summer, the fallout on tourism from the virus outbreak remains uncertain.
The city of Osaka's port bureau said it has been notified almost daily of port call cancelations for March and April.
"It's very unusual to receive cancelations one after another like this," said an official at the bureau, which controls Osaka's port. "We are worried whether the impact will drag on into the summer."© KYODO
kurisupisu
With regard to the recent case of the Diamond Princess, I would propose that it is usual that cruise companies would wish to avoid Japan at this time...
kwatt
It seems to me Japan should have shut down all international airport and all sea ports right after first outbreak in China. Japan needed a big decision at that time. It seems too late. Shutdown is the best protection for Japan because it is an island in the ocean. No one could come to Japan.
nandakandamanda
You might be right, but it is easier to say with the benefit of hindsight, kwatt.
No-one knew what this thing was going to do back then. It would have been a risky gamble to take any such drastic action with such potentially economic and diplomatic repercussions. Even now it's a series of shifting dotted lines that the 'experts' are still desperately trying to connect up.
Jens Zier
The question is: How long would you keep them closed? At the moment it is absolutely possible that corona might become a regular, seasonal thing like influenza which kills between 300.000 and 650.000 people each year...
sf2k
sorry kwatt but it would not have been realistic to close ports. Whether we like it or not it's a connected world and instantly turning it off is no longer possible.
Also the level of planning required to be that decisive does not exist in Japan. Even today. Even tomorrow
kwatt
Shutdown must be temporary for at least 4 weeks, and wait and see how widely coronavirus spread all over. If it doesn't spread much, shutdown is stopped.
OssanAmerica
It goes much farther than just Japan.
"Cruise lines, working with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), have swiftly reacted to the outbreak and started implementing their own precautions by canceling sailings, rerouting others, restricting passenger and crew boarding, and boosting screening procedures for passengers boarding from Chinese ports or who have traveled in or through China, Hong Kong and Macau."
