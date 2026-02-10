 Japan Today
The Tokyo Stock Exchange Image: iStock/winhorse
business

Nikkei ends at record high for 2nd straight day after LDP's election win

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index ended at a record high Tuesday for the second straight day, surging over 2 percent on hopes for expansionary fiscal policies after Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party scored a landslide victory in Sunday's general election.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,286.60 points, or 2.28 percent, from Monday at 57,650.54. The broader Topix index finished 71.71 points, or 1.90 percent, higher at 3,855.28, also registering an all-time closing high.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main gainers were nonferrous metal, consumer credit and real estate issues.

The U.S. dollar weakened to the lower 155 yen level in Tokyo as investors sold the U.S. currency on a report that Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to rein in their holdings of U.S. Treasuries, dealers said.

The stock market maintained upward momentum, with the Nikkei index briefly adding nearly 1,600 points, on the back of expectations for stimulus measures under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after she expressed her eagerness Monday to promote "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policies.

"It is more about investor sentiment, rather than economic fundamentals," said Koichi Fujishiro, senior economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, referring to buying driven by fears of missing out on potential gains.

Shares of companies that released favorable earnings or upwardly revised forecasts lifted the market, with nonferrous metal maker Furukawa Electric surging 22.9 percent to 21,500 yen after reporting upbeat results the previous day.

Heavyweight semiconductor and other technology shares also attracted buying following advances by their U.S. counterparts overnight amid expectations for further growth in the artificial intelligence sector.

1 Comment
Those who maxed out their NISA on the Nikkei or Topix will be feeling exceedingly chuffed with themselves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

