Nikkei opens at 33-year high on U.S. debt ceiling hopes

The Nikkei stock index opened higher Friday, hitting its highest level in nearly 33 years, following overnight advances on Wall Street on hopes for a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling issue as well as an improvement in exporter issues on the yen's weakness.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly topped 30,799.96, an intraday high set on Aug. 2, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was at 30,733.88, rising 159.95 points, or 0.52 percent, from Thursday. The index rose to as high as 30,924.57, the highest since Aug. 1, 1990.

The broader Topix index was up 4.32 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,162.17.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included wholesale, precision instrument and machinery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 138.62-63 yen compared with 138.66-76 yen in New York and 137.81-83 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0773-0777 and 149.34-40 yen against $1.0766-0776 and 149.33-43 yen in New York and $1.0816-0817 and 149.06-10 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

© KYODO