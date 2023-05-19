Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nikkei opens at 33-year high on U.S. debt ceiling hopes

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index opened higher Friday, hitting its highest level in nearly 33 years, following overnight advances on Wall Street on hopes for a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling issue as well as an improvement in exporter issues on the yen's weakness.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly topped 30,799.96, an intraday high set on Aug. 2, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was at 30,733.88, rising 159.95 points, or 0.52 percent, from Thursday. The index rose to as high as 30,924.57, the highest since Aug. 1, 1990.

The broader Topix index was up 4.32 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,162.17.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included wholesale, precision instrument and machinery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 138.62-63 yen compared with 138.66-76 yen in New York and 137.81-83 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0773-0777 and 149.34-40 yen against $1.0766-0776 and 149.33-43 yen in New York and $1.0816-0817 and 149.06-10 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo