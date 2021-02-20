Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nippon Steel to suspend operations at eastern Japan blast furnace

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nippon Steel Corp plans to suspend operations at a blast furnace in eastern Japan in the coming years as part of efforts to improve profitability amid declining domestic demand, sources close to the matter said.

Japan's largest steelmaker currently operates 14 blast furnaces across the country. One year ago, it decided to stop two blast furnaces in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, by September and another in the western city of Wakayama, by September 2022.

The total number of Nippon Steel's operational blast furnaces will be reduced to 10 after it halts one of the two blast furnaces in Kashima, northeast of Tokyo.

The steelmaker is likely to consider transferring some of its 3,000 workers at the Kashima plant to other production bases.

Japanese steelmakers have faced an uphill battle after demand from automakers fell sharply last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although new auto sales have been picking up recently, Nippon Steel was forced to take additional restructuring measures as demand for steel products is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to the sources.

Nippon Steel merged with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd. in 2012 and changed to its current name from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp in April 2019. It logged a net loss of 431.51 billion yen ($4.1 billion), on sales of 5.92 trillion yen in fiscal 2019.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog