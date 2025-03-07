Nissan eyes replacing CEO Uchida: source

Nissan Motor Co is considering replacing CEO Makoto Uchida, a source familiar with the matter said Friday, as the Japanese automaker struggles to revive its business.

Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin, who has previously led Nissan's U.S. operations, is among the potential successors to Uchida, according to the source.

Nissan's new management structure is expected to be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday, but there is opposition to the move for Papin to succeed Uchida, the source said.

Uchida's leadership has been called into question after Nissan's profit slumped over 90 percent in the nine months through December, while its merger talks with Honda Motor Co to form the world's third-largest auto group recently collapsed.

At a press conference last month, Uchida said Honda's proposal to make his company a subsidiary was the main reason Nissan ended the negotiations as it would significantly undermine the Yokohama-based automaker's autonomy.

In December, the two firms pledged to begin talks on merging under a holding company in 2026, aiming to share the financial burden of developing electric vehicles and software to better compete with global rivals such as Tesla Inc. of the United States and China's BYD Co.

But a rift grew between the two carmakers as Honda became exasperated with what it described as Nissan's slow progress in its turnaround efforts, a key premise for the planned integration.

