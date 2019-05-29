Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi Motors discuss Fiat merger proposal

0 Comments
TOKYO

The chiefs of Nissan Motor Co, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp discussed Wednesday a recent proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. to merge with the French automaker, a Nissan official said.

A meeting in Yokohama of the governing body of the three-sided auto group provided a chance for Renault to brief its partners on its thinking about the merger proposal, which FCA announced Monday, and exchange views on its potential knock-on impact on the group.

The meeting, second of its kind since mid-April, was held at Nissan headquarters near Tokyo, attended by Nissan CEO and President Hiroto Saikawa, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko.

Ahead of the meeting at Nissan's headquarters, Saikawa said he regards the FCA proposal as a positive one.

"We will discuss it by thinking what kind of opportunity and impact (the merger proposal) has for Nissan," Saikawa told reporters in Tokyo.

The steering body was established this spring in a bid to make decisions for the alliance on a consultative basis, a departure from the centralized and often unilateral rule of Carlos Ghosn, former chairman at Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, who was arrested in Japan for alleged financial misconduct last year.

A merger between Renault and FCA, which would create the world's third-largest auto group, could reshape an industry that is rapidly shifting to vehicles with self-driving and battery technologies.

FCA said Monday it has proposed a plan in which shareholders on each side would take 50 percent each in a merged entity. The Italian-American carmaker said the combination would improve capital efficiency and speed of product development.

Renault said in a statement it will study the proposal "with interest."

The plan came at a complicated moment for Nissan, which recently rejected a merger proposal by Renault, saying it believes now is the time to focus on improving its business operations.

The Japanese automaker is apparently wary of giving the French carmaker, its largest shareholder with a stake of over 43 percent, more power in the alliance through a merger, sources close to the matter have said.

It remains to be seen whether a deal between Renault and FCA would mean the French company shelving its Nissan merger proposal in the short term.

With combined sales totaling 8.7 million vehicles last year, a merged Renault and FCA group would be behind only Volkswagen AG group and Toyota Motor Corp. in terms of size.

If Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors are included in any FCA-Renault merger plan, the prospective group's global sales would reach 15.6 million vehicles, far exceeding the 10.83 million vehicles the Volkswagen group sold last year.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog