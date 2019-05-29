Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi Motors discuss Fiat merger proposal

The chiefs of Nissan Motor Co, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp discussed Wednesday a recent proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. to merge with the French automaker, a Nissan official said.

A meeting in Yokohama of the governing body of the three-sided auto group provided a chance for Renault to brief its partners on its thinking about the merger proposal, which FCA announced Monday, and exchange views on its potential knock-on impact on the group.

The meeting, second of its kind since mid-April, was held at Nissan headquarters near Tokyo, attended by Nissan CEO and President Hiroto Saikawa, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko.

Ahead of the meeting at Nissan's headquarters, Saikawa said he regards the FCA proposal as a positive one.

"We will discuss it by thinking what kind of opportunity and impact (the merger proposal) has for Nissan," Saikawa told reporters in Tokyo.

The steering body was established this spring in a bid to make decisions for the alliance on a consultative basis, a departure from the centralized and often unilateral rule of Carlos Ghosn, former chairman at Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, who was arrested in Japan for alleged financial misconduct last year.

A merger between Renault and FCA, which would create the world's third-largest auto group, could reshape an industry that is rapidly shifting to vehicles with self-driving and battery technologies.

FCA said Monday it has proposed a plan in which shareholders on each side would take 50 percent each in a merged entity. The Italian-American carmaker said the combination would improve capital efficiency and speed of product development.

Renault said in a statement it will study the proposal "with interest."

The plan came at a complicated moment for Nissan, which recently rejected a merger proposal by Renault, saying it believes now is the time to focus on improving its business operations.

The Japanese automaker is apparently wary of giving the French carmaker, its largest shareholder with a stake of over 43 percent, more power in the alliance through a merger, sources close to the matter have said.

It remains to be seen whether a deal between Renault and FCA would mean the French company shelving its Nissan merger proposal in the short term.

With combined sales totaling 8.7 million vehicles last year, a merged Renault and FCA group would be behind only Volkswagen AG group and Toyota Motor Corp. in terms of size.

If Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors are included in any FCA-Renault merger plan, the prospective group's global sales would reach 15.6 million vehicles, far exceeding the 10.83 million vehicles the Volkswagen group sold last year.

© KYODO