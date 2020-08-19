Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan slapped with more back taxes from Ghosn period

1 Comment
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co has been ordered to pay several hundreds of millions of yen in back taxes in connection with misuse of funds by the Japanese automaker under former boss Carlos Ghosn, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Japanese taxation authorities concluded that Nissan failed to declare the taxable income in five business years through March 2019, the sources said.

With regard to Ghosn's alleged financial misconduct, the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau had already found last year that Nissan failed to declare about 150 million yen in taxable income in three business years through March 2014.

The taxation authorities proceeded to look into the accounting for a period beyond the three years, resulting in the latest finding.

In a report submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange in January, Nissan said that Ghosn inappropriately received about 140 million yen ($1.3 million) as stock-linked compensation. He also used a company business jet for private trips, costing a total of $4.4 million.

In an in-house report released last September, Nissan claimed that Ghosn made or attempted to make Nissan spend at least 15 billion yen illicitly in addition to his remuneration.

According to the sources, the taxation authorities are apparently refusing to let Nissan include some of these expenses -- those incurred by the company's headquarters -- as necessary business costs for tax deduction.

Ghosn, a former chairman of Nissan, was arrested in November 2018 by Japanese prosecutors for alleged financial misconduct. After being released from a detention facility in Tokyo, he jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019.

Ghosn has denied the allegations.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The senior executives who colluded to remove Ghosn really destroyed the company for their own greed! The email exchanges between them clearly showed their desire to remove Ghosn by choosing this pathetic strategy rather than proper and professional way to do so!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog