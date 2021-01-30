Only 37% of firms met Japan gov't target of cutting commuters by 70%

Only around 37 percent of firms in Japanese prefectures under the current state of emergency have met the government's target of cutting commuters by 70 percent or more to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, a business lobby survey shows.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, held a remote meeting with leaders of the country's largest business lobby Keidanren, which released the survey, and other major business bodies, and requested they push members to promote teleworking to help meet the target.
Nishimura said the number of people commuting decreased by 40 percent in the Tokyo metropolitan area based on calculations of train passengers and 30 percent in prefectures in western Japan. He emphasized the importance of meeting the government's target so the state of emergency, scheduled to expire Feb 7, will not have to be extended longer than necessary.
Nobuyuki Koga, who chairs the board of councillors of Keidanren, or the Japan Business Federation, said that while many large businesses have been able to cut the number of commuters, it is proving to be more of a challenge for smaller firms.
The Keidanren survey, which received valid responses from about 500 companies in the 11 prefectures under the state of emergency, also found that the number of people commuting to work was reduced by 65 percent or around 870,000. The figure did not include those considered essential workers.
Tokyo confirmed Friday 868 new daily infection cases, with the count showing a downward trend in recent days. The capital has seen four-digit daily increases on many days this month, logging a record 2,447 new cases on Jan 7.
Nationwide, daily cases topped 3,500, bringing the country's cumulative total to nearly 385,000.
In a press conference Friday, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said the figures have not shown a "noticeable change" in the three weeks since the emergency was declared for the capital and three adjacent prefectures. The declaration by the central government was later expanded to cover 11 of Japan's 47 prefectures.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set Feb 7 as the end date of the state of emergency, but government and ruling party sources say it will likely be extended, with one option being until the end of February.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
with leaders of the country's largest business lobby Keidanren,
there is the problem right there. When you have scum expect scum results particularly dealing with the country's largest Buisness lobby. Scum
TokyoJoe
Pathetic. As one of the 37% my team is fully teleworking since last April, not once going to the office. This is a mixture of incompetence, fear of change and a useless middle management structure who can no longer get away with doing nothing.
JeffLee
The greatest impediment to progress and change in Japan nearly always comes from the private sector, not the government.
sakurasuki
This is happened before when Japanese Government try to new things but is has no tooth. By the time actual data available it just shows result that low result. When Japanese government try to encourage paternity leave it only shows only few people really take paternity leave. It happens again when government try to encourage teleworking.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/05/14/national/social-issues/paternity-leave-survey/
Reckless
Simple solution name and shame. Done.
dbsaiya
Tele-work will have to be fully in place if they want the Olympics to take place with spectators. Spectators plus the normal rush hour train scene ain't going to cut it. Government is also to blame, you still have politicians saying that face to face meetings are important but we all know that it's only to rationalize their social wining and dining. Old geezers just won't change...