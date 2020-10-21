Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

ANA expects record net loss of around ¥530 bil

0 Comments
TOKYO

ANA Holdings Inc is expecting to book a record net loss of around 530 billion yen ($5 billion) for the business year through next March as the coronavirus pandemic hits air travel demand hard, company sources said Wednesday.

The parent of All Nippon Airways Co, which has withheld an earnings guidance so far this business year, believes it will take some time for demand, particularly for international flights, to recover due to the pandemic, the sources said.

The company said the number of passengers for its international flights plunged 96 percent in the five months through August from a year earlier after many countries around the world imposed travel restrictions.

Even though the number of domestic flight passengers has been gradually increasing partly thanks to the government's travel subsidy program, the International Air Transportation Association expects that global air traffic will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

The aviation company plans to announce next Tuesday its earnings results for the first half of the current business year through September and outlook for the full-year earnings.

ANA will also unveil a plan to acquire 400 billion yen in subordinated loans from Japanese banks, allowing ANA to count part of the debt as capital, the sources said.

As part of efforts to turn around its business, ANA has been in talks with labor unions to cut annual pay for its employees by around 30 percent, while considering selling unused assets and suspending operations on unprofitable flight routes.

ANA logged a net loss of 108.82 billion yen in the April-June quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, another major Japanese carrier, incurred a net loss of 93.71 billion yen in the April-June period and has yet to release an earnings forecast for the current business year to March.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog