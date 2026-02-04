Prudential to suspend Japan life insurance sales after staff misconduct

Prudential Life Insurance Co said Wednesday it will voluntarily suspend sales of life insurance products in Japan for 90 days starting next week, following revelations that over 100 of its current and former employees had engaged in improper conduct including defrauding clients.

The Japanese subsidiary of U.S. giant Prudential Financial Inc said the voluntary pause in new sales activity will commence on Monday to implement governance and operational changes to address the misconduct, as it seeks to rebuild customer trust.

The Financial Services Agency has launched a probe into Prudential Life Insurance after the company said on Jan 16 that employees had improperly received around 3.1 billion yen from about 500 customers, including for fake investment proposals.

Prudential also said Kan Mabara, who resigned as president and CEO of the Japanese unit, effective Sunday, to take responsibility, will no longer be an advisor to the company as had been previously announced. He has left the company and will not be involved in its future activities, it said.

The life insurer has said that the misconduct stemmed from a compensation system that was overly reliant on performance and insufficient oversight, and it will compensate affected customers through an independent committee.

"I would like to deeply apologize for the harm this matter has caused to our customers and stakeholders," said Hiromitsu Tokumaru, new president and CEO of Prudential Life, in a statement, calling the suspension "an important step to rebuild trust and implement necessary changes to our organization."

In the probe, the Financial Services Agency is confirming the facts behind sales activities and handling of customer's personal data and will "respond sternly," Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who heads the agency, told a press conference on Tuesday.

During the 90-day period, existing insurance payouts and other contract terms will not be affected, while the company will check for misconduct by salespersons in new contracts already being discussed with customers.

© KYODO