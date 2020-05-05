Retailers, manufacturers cautious on outlook under extended emergency

Major retailers and manufacturers in Japan remain cautious about the outlook for their business, as Japan on Monday extended its nationwide state of emergency until the end of the month in a bid to curb infections of the new coronavirus.

Under the extended state of emergency, the government will continue to ask people to refrain from going out and nonessential businesses to shut.

Among sectors hit hard by the emergency declaration, department store and restaurant operators will remain closed or continue running their outlets for shortened business hours.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd will keep its six department stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area closed under the extended emergency declaration, as it has decided to shut them until the government lifts the declaration which was initially issued on April 7 for the capital, Osaka and five other prefectures and then expanded nationwide on April 16.

The department store operator said it plans to continue to operate food halls at stores outside the metropolitan area and each store will decide future operations depending on requests from prefectural governments.

Another major department store operator, J. Front Retailing Co, said it will reopen food halls at eight stores that are currently closed including its Daimaru department store near Tokyo Station from Thursday, the day after the initial expiration date and the end of the country's Golden Week spring holidays.

Restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co said it has extended shortened operating hours until May 19 and will decide on business hours after May 20 later.

Manufacturers are expected to continue teleworking for their office workers, while seeking to resume production as early as possible even as some are facing dropping demand for their products.

Toshiba Corp said it will resume its production and other operations from Thursday as planned, after closing all of its offices across the country until Wednesday.

But the Japanese conglomerate will ensure employees are working from home or avoiding commuting during rush hours, while it plans to hold talks with its labor union about halting domestic production for three days a week from June due to weakening demand.

Toyota Motor Corp said it will continue the current production cut in response to falling demand in the global auto market, while maintaining its remote work policy at domestic offices.

Canon Inc has also decided to halt output of camera lenses at its plant in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, until May 29, in line with weaker demand.

Sony Corp has decided to extend its teleworking plan until May 15.

Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said the extended state of emergency is expected to cut Japan's gross national product by 23 trillion yen ($215 billion) on top of cutting its GDP by 21.9 trillion yen under the initial emergency declaration.

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby known as Keidanren, called on the government to implement economic measures swiftly to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

"We want (the government) to closely watch people's lives and the business environment surrounding companies, and give careful consideration for them," he said in a statement.

