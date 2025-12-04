Sagawa Express partially suspends deliveries due to Black Friday overload

Sagawa Express Co, a major Japanese parcel delivery service, suspended cargo collection in parts of the country on Thursday due to capacity overload following a surge in parcels from online Black Friday sales.

It is the first time the firm has halted package acceptance over such a wide area, with the latest suspension covering parts of Honshu and Shikoku, two of Japan's four main islands. Services are expected to resume on Friday.

Black Friday, which comes after Thanksgiving and is known as the busiest shopping time of the year in the United States due to the large number of discounted goods, began spreading to Japan in 2016 and has gained popularity in recent years.

With online shopping platforms operated by Amazon.com Inc. and Rakuten Group Inc, as well as Japanese retail giant Aeon Co., joining the campaign, the number of parcels this year has increased more than usual.

Japan's aging workforce and tough working conditions meant there was already a labor shortage in its logistics industry before overtime restrictions for drivers of trucks, taxis and buses were introduced in 2024 to prevent overwork.

Experts say the cap has led to the further shortage of drivers, with firms no longer able to deal with the surge in package deliveries.

Sagawa Express said that while parcel storage at branches and corporate pickups were suspended, it has continued delivering items that have already been accepted.

The northern main island of Hokkaido and southwestern Japan prefectures, including Okinawa, however, were not affected.

Yamato Transport Co, another major parcel delivery service in Japan, also said on its website Thursday that deliveries could be delayed amid the busy Christmas and year-end shopping season.

A public relations official at Yamato Transport said the firm will minimize delays by properly deploying delivery personnel and vehicles based on the predicted parcel volume.

© KYODO