Seven & i in talks to buy U.S. store operator Speedway for $22 bil

Seven & i Holdings Co is in talks to acquire U.S. convenience store operator Speedway LLC for $22 billion as it seeks to expand its U.S. business to offset Japan's shrinking market, a source close to the matter says.

The Tokyo-based owner of the Seven-Eleven convenience store chain is discussing the purchase of U.S. petroleum refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's affiliate as it seeks to add around 4,000 convenience stores to its network of 9,000 outlets in the world's largest economy.

Speedway operates 4,000 convenience stores with gas stations in the United States and Marathon Petroleum has been seeking to sell its retail division, with several companies emerging as potential buyers, the source said.

"We are exploring various possibilities for new growth strategies, including alliances and acquisitions, but nothing has been decided at this moment," Seven & i said in a statement on Thursday.

Seven & i has been bolstering its overseas business in the face of tough domestic market conditions. With Japan's population declining, the number of outlets operated in the country by major convenience store chains at the end of 2019 dropped from a year earlier, the first such fall since comparable data became available in 2005.

Last November, Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a unit of Seven & i, started ending 24-hour operations at some of its 21,000 outlets due to a labor crunch. The decision came after a dispute with a franchisee over its around-the-clock policy.

The Seven & i group made its 72.7-percent held U.S. convenience store operator 7-Eleven Inc a wholly owned unit for 140 billion yen in 2005.

The retail giant also bought 1,030 convenience stores from U.S. fuel distributor Sunoco LP for around 345 billion yen in January 2018.

In the March-November period, Seven & i, which also runs supermarket and department store operations, generated around 42 percent of revenue and about 24 percent of operating profit from its overseas convenience store business.

© KYODO