SoftBank posts net loss of ¥174.3 bil in April-June

SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday reported a net loss of 174.28 billion yen for the three months ended in June, marking its third consecutive year of losses for the quarter, affected by an exchange loss stemming from a weaker yen.

Still, the loss narrowed from the 477.62 billion yen recorded a year earlier when the company sustained a massive loss from investments through its Vision Fund. Revenue rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.70 trillion yen in the April-June quarter. It does not release an earnings forecast.

The company saw a profit of 559.71 billion yen in its investment operations, a major reversal from a loss of 698.96 billion yen a year earlier, helped by a rise in the share prices of tech companies it invested in, such as short-video app TikTok operator Bytedance Ltd and South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.

However, the Japanese investment giant incurred a foreign currency loss of 443.91 billion yen, as a weaker yen increased the burden of its U.S. dollar-denominated debts.

SoftBank Group made new investments worth $1.9 billion in the three months, up from $300 million in the January-March quarter, as it accelerated investments in the artificial intelligence sector.

Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said at a press conference that his company's investment in AI-related firms will not be affected by short-term market moves such as the Nikkei index's largest drop in history in the Tokyo stock market Monday, as it focuses on the long-term growth potential of the companies.

"When the markets are on a downward trend, it is a great opportunity to invest," Goto said, though he added that his company will be more careful in making investment decisions.

"We hope to accelerate our efforts to realize artificial super intelligence without hurting our financial health," Goto said.

At a shareholders' meeting in June, CEO Masayoshi Son vowed to realize ASI, which he defines as thousands of times smarter than humans, in the next 10 years. The technology will transform the way humans live, automating everything from cleaning to driving and possibly coming up with cures for cancer, he said.

Among the companies it recently bought to pursue that goal are British semiconductor firm Graphcore, which designs and develops chips used for AI and machine learning.

"We are a fundamentalist when it comes to AI," Goto said. "We don't know how long exactly it takes, but the related industries will definitely evolve. That is obvious."

The Japanese company also announced a plan to buy back shares worth up to 500 billion yen.

