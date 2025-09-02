Suntory Chairman Niinami steps down after probe into his purchase of dietary supplements

Suntory Holdings Ltd Chairman Takeshi Niinami has stepped down due to an ongoing investigation over dietary supplements he allegedly purchased, the major Japanese brewer company said Tuesday.
Niinami, a prominent 66-year-old Japanese business figure, and a former president of Lawson Inc, serves as chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives and is a member of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.
Suntory Holdings President Nobuhiro Torii apologized for Niinami's resignation, which took effect Monday. The company stated that Niinami's conduct was unsuitable for a chairman and that there was "no need to wait until the end of the investigation."
Niinami insisted that he purchased the supplements believing them to be legal, according to the company.
After returning from overseas on Monday, he offered to resign "for personal reasons," said Kenji Yamada, Suntory's executive vice president, at a press conference also attended by Torii.
The company said that Suntory unanimously requested Niinami's resignation at a board of directors meeting.© KYODO
4 Comments
OssanAmerica
Umm....THC gel capsules, THC oil tinctures and gummies aren't really dietary supplements if that's what he ordered or brought in.
Chico3
Steps down....and ends up being "reassigned" to another position in the organization.
BB
Pretty shocking. He's a hot shot - was CEO of Lawson's before Suntory and turned down the job at Nissan (smart - sober - decision). Still wondering what they really were - gummies? Some reports say nothing illegal was found. If so, what's the problem? Or are they just behind the curve?
Mr Kipling
Dietary supplements? Very sloppy journalism... What exactly did he import to get fired so quickly?