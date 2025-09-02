Suntory Chairman Niinami steps down after probe into his purchase of dietary supplements

Suntory Holdings President Nobuhiro Torii, left, and Executive Vice President Kenji Yamada bow to apologize at a press conference after Suntory Chairman Takeshi Niinami submitted his resignation, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Suntory Holdings Ltd Chairman Takeshi Niinami has stepped down due to an ongoing investigation over dietary supplements he allegedly purchased, the major Japanese brewer company said Tuesday.

Niinami, a prominent 66-year-old Japanese business figure, and a former president of Lawson Inc, serves as chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives and is a member of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

Suntory Holdings President Nobuhiro Torii apologized for Niinami's resignation, which took effect Monday. The company stated that Niinami's conduct was unsuitable for a chairman and that there was "no need to wait until the end of the investigation."

Niinami insisted that he purchased the supplements believing them to be legal, according to the company.

After returning from overseas on Monday, he offered to resign "for personal reasons," said Kenji Yamada, Suntory's executive vice president, at a press conference also attended by Torii.

The company said that Suntory unanimously requested Niinami's resignation at a board of directors meeting.

© KYODO