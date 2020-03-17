Tokyo shares erase early losses to end slightly higher on ETF hopes

Tokyo shares erased early losses to end slightly higher Tuesday, with both the Nikkei and Topix indexes snapping four-day losing streaks as expectations grew for buying by public pension funds and purchases of exchange-traded funds by the Bank of Japan.

A wide range of issues viewed as oversold were bought back, while the U.S. dollar's rebound to the 106 yen level supported exporter stocks such as automakers.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 9.49 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday at 17,011.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 32.12 points, or 2.60 percent, higher at 1,268.46.

Other major gainers included pulp and paper, and electric power and gas issues.

"The seesaw trade reflects a tug-of-war between the view that shares have been oversold and fears of further economic damage from the virus outbreak," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

A sharp fall on Wall Street overnight, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average's largest-ever point drop, triggered massive sell orders at the outset, sending the Nikkei down more than 600 points.

U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that the country may be heading toward a recession with the viral outbreak likely lasting until July or August stoked fears of further economic damage from the pandemic, brokers said.

The comment also fueled concern about whether the Tokyo Olympics will be held as scheduled, they said.

Stocks staged a sharp rebound midmorning, with the Nikkei gaining over 550 points on expectations for ETF buying by the BOJ, which said Monday it would double annual purchases to 12 trillion yen ($112 billion), brokers said.

A rise in U.S. stock futures during off-hours trading also underpinned market sentiment, they said.

The market is now focusing on U.S. February retail sales and industrial output data, both due out later in the day, to gauge the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the First Section, advancers outnumbered decliners 1,874 to 273, with 19 unchanged.

Among automakers, Toyota Motor gained 419 yen, or 7.1 percent, to 6,360 yen and Mazda Motor rose 21 yen, or 3.7 percent, to 591 yen.

Electric component makers also gained, with Kyocera climbing 225 yen, or 4.1 percent, to 5,688 yen and Sony up 200 yen, or 3.6 percent, at 5,833 yen.

Fast Retailing shed 2,220 yen, or 4.8 percent, to 43,780 yen after the operator of casual clothing chain Uniqlo said it will temporarily shut its 50 stores in the United States due to coronavirus fears.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 3,065.17 million shares from Monday's 2,345.69 million shares.

