Tokyo stocks continue to fall on yen's rise, U.S. immigration concern

A man walks in front of a huge screen showing a news program reporting U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, in Tokyo, Wednesday. The Japanese letters at top read: "Mr Trump (New era for America).

Tokyo stocks continued to decline Wednesday on the yen's appreciation against the U.S. dollar and concern over political wrangling on U.S. immigration policy following President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 193.68 points, or 0.83 percent, from Tuesday at 23,098.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.42 points, or 1.15 percent, lower at 1,836.71.

Decliners were led by mining, iron and steel, and precision instrument issues.

The Nikkei index declined for the sixth straight day, with shares widening losses in late afternoon as market sentiment was dented by the yen's appreciation against the dollar, which hurts export-related issues.

Concern also grew among market players about political conflict in the United States after Trump reiterated in his State of the Union address that he will build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and tighten controls on immigration.

"Mr. Trump's emphasis on illegal immigrants could deepen conflict with Democrats, casting doubt over whether the U.S. leader will be able to push through his promised economic policies," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Trump on Tuesday also called for at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment as part of economic stimulus programs, up from $1 trillion worth of such spending he has promised so far.

Despite the fall, the market's downside was well supported by buying on robust April-December earnings reports from major domestic companies, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

On the First Section, declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,619 to 388, with 56 ending the day unchanged.

Exporters were hit by the strong yen, with Toyota Motor falling 149 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 7,480 yen and Honda Motor dropping 99 yen, or 2.5 percent, to 3,826 yen.

Energy-related issues continued their recent weakness after crude oil prices dropped overnight in New York.

Refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu declined 19 yen, or 1.2 percent, to 1,547 yen, while rival JXTG Holdings was down 10.30 yen, or 1.4 percent, at 723.80 yen.

Among companies releasing positive earnings results for the April-December period, Canon rose 106 yen, or 2.5 percent, to 4,349 yen after announcing Tuesday a year-on-year rise of about 45 percent in group operating profit for the year through December, beating market expectations, brokers said.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,820.73 million shares from Tuesday's 1,702.72 million shares.

© KYODO