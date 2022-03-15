Tokyo stocks rise on likely lifting of COVID quasi-emergency

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday, with transportation and other leisure-related shares advancing, as the Japanese government is expected to lift its COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency amid a slowdown in the spread of infections.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 415.53 points, or 1.64 percent, from Tuesday at 25,762.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 26.62 points, or 1.46 percent, higher at 1,853.25.

Gainers were led by air transportation, service and electric appliance issues.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the lower 118 yen range as investors sold the Japanese currency, seen as a safe-haven asset, on an overnight rise of U.S. shares, dealers said.

Tokyo stocks were in positive territory from the outset, with investors snapping up stocks of companies likely to benefit from the expected lifting of the COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures.

Tokyo and some other regions currently under the COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency are already making arrangements to end the curbs as scheduled Monday before asking the government to officially make a decision on lifting them. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to meet the press Wednesday evening on the matter.

"People's movements are expected to gradually increase following the lifting of the measures. So issues related to transportation, dining out and leisure activities met buying," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Japan saw a surge in coronavirus infections due to the spread of the Omicron variant, prompting the government earlier this year to implement the emergency steps, which include allowing governors to request that restaurants and bars close early and stop serving alcohol.

The market was also lifted by an easing of concern about inflation after crude oil futures dropped overnight to the lowest level in about two weeks during New York trading.

Oil prices had recently surged on expectations that energy supplies from Russia would be greatly reduced following its invasion of Ukraine, triggering worries among investors about the potential impact of higher energy prices on the global economy.

Investors' attention increasingly returned in the afternoon to developments related to the conflict in Ukraine and the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending Wednesday.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,331 to 749, with 100 ending unchanged.

Among transportation issues, Japan Airlines rose 110 yen, or 5.2 percent, to 2,235 yen, while ANA Holdings advanced 68.5 yen, or 2.8 percent, to 2,522.0 yen. East Japan Railway gained 162 yen, or 2.4 percent, to 6,980 yen.

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land surged 840 yen, or 3.7 percent, to 23,315 yen and travel agency H.I.S. jumped 156 yen, or 7.5 percent, to 2,223 yen.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,339.86 million shares from Tuesday's 1,222.08 million.

