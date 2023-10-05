Tokyo stocks snap 5-day losing streak on bargain-hunting

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Thursday, snapping a five-day losing streak on bargain-hunting, with sentiment lifted by advances in U.S. and other Asian markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 548.48 points, or 1.80 percent, from Wednesday at 31,075.36. The broader Topix index finished 44.87 points, or 2.02 percent, higher at 2,263.76.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, financing business and real estate issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly weakened to the lower 148 yen level in Tokyo after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concern over prolonged monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, dealers said.

Stocks rose almost across the board after losing more than 1,800 points over the previous five trading days, lifting the benchmark Nikkei index to close above the 31,000 mark.

"Rises were largely driven by buybacks, with the market further boosted by gains in other Asian equity markets," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Buying was also supported by overnight gains on Wall Street, after private-sector jobs data from payroll processor ADP was well below market expectations, leading to a decline in U.S. long-term interest rates, analysts said.

The results, seen as a precursor to key U.S. employment data due out Friday, came as fears over further rate hikes by the Fed mounted on the release of stronger-than-expected economic data in the world's largest economy.

Semiconductor-related issues tracked the advance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, with Tokyo Electron rising 395 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 19,755 yen and Advantest jumping 206 yen, or 5.1 percent, to 4,240 yen.

Auto issues were also sought following recent steep falls. Toyota Motor advanced 112.5 yen, or 4.5 percent, to 2,590 yen, while Subaru rose 58.5 yen, or 2.2 percent, to 2,695.5 yen.

Monex Group soared 100 yen, or 17.9 percent, to 659 yen after announcing the group's online security subsidiary had agreed on a capital alliance with major mobile communication firm NTT Docomo Inc.

