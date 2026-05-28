Toyota's April export volume to Middle East plunges 91.7%

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its exports from Japan to the Middle East plunged 91.7 percent in April from a year earlier to 2,418 units amid the conflict in the region.

Toyota's global sales fell 3.1 percent to 849,306 vehicles, marking the third consecutive month of decline, while global output rose 2.0 percent to 831,971 units, a record high for the month.

Its overall exports from Japan sank 7.0 percent to 166,972 vehicles, marking the second straight month of decline.

Overseas sales by the world's largest automaker by volume dropped 7.5 percent to 699,382 units, with sales in the United States declining 4.6 percent to 222,378 vehicles despite continued solid demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.

Sales in the Middle East dipped 33.7 percent to 31,360 vehicles, while those in China saw a 25.4 percent drop to 106,479 cars amid intensifying competition.

However, sales in Japan jumped 24.2 percent to 149,924 units, helped by demand from consumers who had held off purchases ahead of the abolition of the environmental performance tax at the end of March.

Toyota's overseas production climbed 3.8 percent to 567,578 cars, also hitting a record high for the month, with output in India surging 38.5 percent to 33,770 units, reflecting increased operating days.

Output in North America fell 3.3 percent to 198,098 vehicles, while domestic production edged down 1.7 percent to 264,393 units.

Due to prolonged logistical disruptions amid the Middle East crisis, Toyota plans to cut overseas production mainly destined for the region and Asian markets by 83,000 vehicles by around November, according to sources close to the matter.

The automaker also slashed production in Japan for exports to the Middle East by around 40,000 units in total in March and April from its earlier plans.

Meanwhile, global sales by Japan's eight major carmakers, including Toyota, in April fell 1.3 percent from the previous year to 1.94 million vehicles.

Sales by struggling Nissan Motor Co dropped 7.6 percent to 208,663 cars, while those by Honda Motor Co declined 7.9 percent to 265,215 vehicles. However, Suzuki Motor Corp saw a 20.9 percent rise to 309,237 vehicles, supported by strong sales in India.

Global output by the eight automakers totaled 2.00 million vehicles, up 3.2 percent, while domestic production rose 2.4 percent to 651,159 vehicles.

© KYODO