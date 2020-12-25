Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota's global output hits record in November despite pandemic

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp said Friday its global production in November climbed 7.0 percent from a year earlier to 828,066 units, marking a record for the month and showing resilience against disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While many other Japanese carmakers logged declines in the reporting month, Toyota increased production for the third straight month, thanks to firm demand in China and Japan.

Total global production by eight major Japanese carmakers, including Toyota, fell 0.3 percent to 2.36 million units, the first drop in three months, according to data released by the companies.

Production by Nissan Motor Co fell 5.6 percent for the 14th straight month of declines as it has shifted its focus to profitability from sales volume in a departure from the strategy set by its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Like Toyota, Honda Motor Co has seen some recovery, raising its global output by 11.4 percent last month on robust demand in China.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp, a member of a three-way alliance with Nissan and Renault SA of France, saw a 25.7 percent fall on weak domestic demand.

Global sales of the eight automakers decreased 3.6 percent last month from a year before to 2.24 million cars.

Toyota sold 852,213 vehicles worldwide, up 1.8 percent and also a record for the month of November, due to robust sales of its RAV4 sport utility vehicle and luxury Lexus models in China and firm demand for its revamped Harrier SUV and compact cars in Japan, the company said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

