The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota's global output sinks 5.5% in November; 1st fall in 6 months

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global output in November fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 821,723 units for the first drop in six months, dragged down by slowing production in China and Japan.

Global sales decreased 2.2 percent to 900,011 vehicles, the first decline in 11 months, with sales in China plunging 12.1 percent to 154,645 units, according to the world's largest automaker by volume.

Toyota's overseas production dropped 3.4 percent to 563,546 vehicles, with output in China plunging 14.0 percent to 145,707 units as government subsidies ended in wider areas of the major Asian market.

Output in Indonesia shed 11.2 percent amid severe market conditions due to strict loan screenings as well as the introduction of additional taxes, the automaker said.

Domestic production slumped 9.7 percent to 258,177 units due to fewer operation days of plants.

Meanwhile, output in the United States surged 9.0 percent to 107,953 units on the back of strong demand for hybrid vehicles, although the Japanese automaker faces higher tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration.

While Toyota's overseas sales dipped 2.6 percent to 769,789 vehicles, sales in the United States grew 2.7 percent to 212,772 units, showing a recovery from an output suspension due to recalls of some models last year.

In contrast, sales in China were sluggish due to the termination of subsidies and customers holding off on purchases before the introduction of a new RAV4 SUV model. Sales in Japan edged down 0.2 percent to 130,222 units.

Among other Japanese automakers, Honda Motor Co. said its production tumbled 33.7 percent to 218,927 vehicles, the lowest for November since comparable data became available in 2001.

It attributed the drop to a halt in production in Mexico due to recent disruptions of chip shipment from the Chinese-owned, Netherlands-based Nexperia BV.

Struggling Nissan Motor Co. saw a 5.5 percent decline in global output to 257,008 vehicles as domestic production fell.

Suzuki Motor Corp. built 307,772 vehicles worldwide, up 14.1 percent, the highest for November, due to strong demand in India.

