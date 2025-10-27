 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota 1st-half global sales up 4.7% to record high despite U.S. tariffs

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp on Monday reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year increase in its global sales for the April-September period, driven by robust demand for hybrids in North America and China, despite the impact of higher tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The world's largest carmaker by volume sold 5,267,216 vehicles in the six months, renewing the record for the period for the first time in two years.

Global production increased 6.0 percent to 4,985,122 vehicles, as domestic output climbed 3.4 percent to 1,585,622, helped by a rebound following a certification scandal last year, Toyota said.

By region, sales in the United States surged 11.3 percent to 1,295,606 vehicles on strong demand for hybrid vehicles. Sales rebounded after recalls forced production stoppages of some models.

Sales in China rose 5.5 percent to 914,342 units, despite fierce price competition and the market's wider shift to electric vehicles, thanks to strong demand for its new EV model and hybrids, Toyota said.

But domestic sales edged down 0.4 percent to 713,967 units amid an ongoing recovery from a fall caused by a recall of the popular Prius hybrid.

For September, global sales rose 3.1 percent to 879,314 vehicles, increasing year on year for the ninth straight month. Global output surged 11.1 percent to 918,146 units, a record high for the month.

Still, the higher U.S. auto tariff has cast a shadow over the profit outlook for the automaker, the world's largest by volume.

For the current fiscal year through March 2026, Toyota has forecast its net profit to drop 44.2 percent to 2.66 trillion yen ($17 billion) as the higher U.S. auto tariff is not expected to be completely offset by cost-cutting and an increase in sales of higher-margin models.

In April, the Trump administration imposed a tariff of 27.5 percent on foreign-made cars, far higher than the previous 2.5 percent, in an effort to reduce the country's massive trade deficit. The rate on vehicles from Japan was negotiated down to 15 percent in September.

Toyota's full-year sales record came at over 10.3 million units in fiscal 2023, with 80 percent of transactions overseas.

Given the challenging market conditions linked to the higher U.S. tariffs, Toyota has sought to enhance its earnings by reducing dependence on the North American market, instead focusing on expanding in China and other Asian markets.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

No shock. You could even add $20,000 to the ticket price, and people would still buy them. Toyota's are that good.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog