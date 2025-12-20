Toyota to import U.S.-built vehicles to Japan from 2026

Toyota Motor Corp said Friday it will aim to import to Japan three models built in the United States from next year, in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump's calls to reduce his nation's trade deficit with Japan.

"By selling these three popular American models in Japan, Toyota will be able to meet the diverse needs of a broad range of customers, while also helping to improve Japan-U.S. trade relations," Toyota said in a press release, unveiling the plan to sell the Camry sedan, Highlander SUV and Tundra pickup truck in the company's home market.

Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co are also looking into shipping vehicles built in the United States to Japan for the same reason, sources close to the matter said earlier.

Toyota's Highlander and Camry were sold in the Japanese market until 2007 and 2023, respectively. The Tundra will be launched in Japan for the first time, with Toyota hoping to tap demand from outdoors enthusiasts attracted to the pickup's rugged image.

"As part of preparations to introduce these models to Japan, Toyota will also make use of a new system being considered by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism following bilateral negotiations," Toyota said.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House following a summit between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in October, the Japanese government committed to a system that would "accept for sale" U.S.-manufactured and U.S. safety-certified vehicles "without additional testing."

"Toyota plans to export its U.S.-made vehicles to Japan and open its distribution platform in Japan to U.S. automakers," the fact sheet said.

Trump has long been critical of what he sees as trade barriers that restrict sales of American-made cars in the Japanese market, though industry experts point to factors such as consumer preferences as an explanation for the unpopularity of vehicles imported from the United States.

To address the trade imbalance, Trump imposed a tariff of 27.5 percent on imported Japanese cars, far higher than the previous 2.5 percent. The rate on vehicles from Japan was negotiated down to 15 percent in September but still impacted the earnings of major Japanese automakers, including Toyota.

