 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Toyota global output falls 0.8% in Oct on price war in China

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global production for October fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 893,164 units, hit by tough price competition in China and a recall in North America.

Its overseas production fell 4.9 percent to 587,105 units, as output in China dropped 8.7 percent due to the Japanese automaker's continued struggles in the world's biggest auto market where BYD Co and other local rivals are offering more affordable electric cars.

Toyota's production in North America slid 7.2 percent after it temporarily halted production following recalls of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX.

Meanwhile, its output in Japan rose 8.3 percent to 306,059 units, marking a rebound from the same period last year when domestic operations were briefly stopped following an explosion at a parts supplier's factory.

Toyota said its global sales climbed 1.4 percent to 903,103 units, a record high for the month, as the figure in Japan grew 7.1 percent because some vehicle deliveries scheduled for September were delayed to October due to a typhoon.

Its overseas sales for the month inched up 0.4 percent to a record 759,555 vehicles, helped by a robust performance in India despite weaker results in North America and China, the automaker said.

Combined global production by Japan's eight major automakers in October fell 4.6 percent to 2.26 million cars, hit by price competition in China.

Honda Motor Co logged a 15.9 percent decrease to 340,777 units as its output in China dropped more than 45 percent. Nissan Motor Co saw a 6.3 percent fall to 290,848 cars.

Combined worldwide sales by the eight companies slid 2.1 percent to 2.12 million vehicles.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog