Toyota global output falls 0.8% in Oct on price war in China

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global production for October fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 893,164 units, hit by tough price competition in China and a recall in North America.

Its overseas production fell 4.9 percent to 587,105 units, as output in China dropped 8.7 percent due to the Japanese automaker's continued struggles in the world's biggest auto market where BYD Co and other local rivals are offering more affordable electric cars.

Toyota's production in North America slid 7.2 percent after it temporarily halted production following recalls of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX.

Meanwhile, its output in Japan rose 8.3 percent to 306,059 units, marking a rebound from the same period last year when domestic operations were briefly stopped following an explosion at a parts supplier's factory.

Toyota said its global sales climbed 1.4 percent to 903,103 units, a record high for the month, as the figure in Japan grew 7.1 percent because some vehicle deliveries scheduled for September were delayed to October due to a typhoon.

Its overseas sales for the month inched up 0.4 percent to a record 759,555 vehicles, helped by a robust performance in India despite weaker results in North America and China, the automaker said.

Combined global production by Japan's eight major automakers in October fell 4.6 percent to 2.26 million cars, hit by price competition in China.

Honda Motor Co logged a 15.9 percent decrease to 340,777 units as its output in China dropped more than 45 percent. Nissan Motor Co saw a 6.3 percent fall to 290,848 cars.

Combined worldwide sales by the eight companies slid 2.1 percent to 2.12 million vehicles.

