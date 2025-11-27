Toyota global output in October hits highest for single month

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday its global output in October rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 926,987 units, hitting a record high for a single month for the first time in nearly two years, driven by robust hybrid sales in North America.

While the world's largest automaker by volume was adversely affected by higher U.S. tariffs, its global sales climbed 2.1 percent to 922,087 units, the highest for October and surpassing the year-earlier level for the 10th consecutive month.

Toyota's overseas production grew 2.2 percent to 600,155 vehicles. Global output exceeded the previous year's level for the fifth straight month, with production in the United States surging 26.4 percent to 137,262 units.

Production in the major auto market was boosted by a recovery from an output suspension due to recalls of some models last year in addition to strong demand for hybrid vehicles, according to Toyota.

In contrast, output in China slumped 6.4 percent to 132,834 vehicles, as government subsidies ended in more parts of the major Asian market.

Domestic production grew 6.8 percent to 326,832 vehicles, reflecting a rebound following a certification scandal in 2024.

Toyota's overseas sales increased 3.3 percent to 784,581 units, marking a record high for October.

In the United States, sales rose 11.8 percent to 207,910 vehicles, while those in India jumped 37.1 percent to 41,664 units, boosted by the effects of tax breaks for car purchases.

However, sales in China declined 6.6 percent to 160,886 vehicles and those in Japan dropped 4.2 percent to 137,506 units.

Total global production by the eight major Japanese automakers slipped 1.5 percent to 2,227,509 units, with five companies seeing a fall due to high tariffs imposed by the United States.

The country's second-biggest automaker, Honda Motor Co., said production shrank by 10.9 percent to 302,671 units, hit by a semiconductor shortage.

The Chinese-owned, Netherlands-based Nexperia BV halted chip shipments on the back of a trade row between China and the Netherlands, which led to the brief closure of its factory in Mexico at the end of October.

Struggling Nissan Motor Co. saw global output sink by 5.0 percent to 276,323 units, dragged down by a 19.3 percent plunge in domestic production.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motor Corp. saw production grow 6.0 percent to 304,917 units, up for the second straight month, due to strong demand in India.

