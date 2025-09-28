Toyota global sales up 2.2% in August on solid U.S. demand

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday its global sales in August rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 844,963 units for the eighth straight month of increase, boosted by solid demand in the U.S. and other overseas markets.

Global production climbed 4.9 percent to 744,176 vehicles, the world's largest automaker by volume said, exceeding the previous year's level for the third consecutive month.

The automaker's overseas sales set a new record for August, rising 4.4 percent to 748,694 units, with sales in the United States growing 13.6 percent to 225,367 units, thanks to robust demand for hybrids despite higher tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Among other regions, sales in China edged up 0.9 percent to 153,415 units, thanks to the effects of the government's subsidies for purchases of environmentally-friendly vehicles and strong demand for its new electric vehicle model, Toyota said.

In contrast, domestic sales dropped 12.1 percent to 96,269 units, affected by delayed deliveries due to output suspensions following tsunami warnings and advisories issued after a powerful earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Toyota said production in the United States grew 19 percent to 126,081 units, but that in China declined 8.2 percent to 125,383 units. Domestic output increased 12 percent to 207,990 units, helped by a rebound following a certification scandal last year.

