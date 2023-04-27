Toyota hits record annual sales, output as production recovers

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it recorded an all-time high in global sales and production for the year ended March as the negative effects from the coronavirus pandemic and a chip shortage eased while production in North America and Asia recovered.

Its worldwide vehicle sales for fiscal 2022 rose 1.0 percent from the previous year to 9.61 million units and global output increased 6.5 percent to 9.13 million cars, the Japanese automaker said.

The record figures were released as Toyota accelerates transformation efforts under its new president. In the company's first leadership change in 14 years, Koji Sato, a former Lexus division head, replaced founding family scion Akio Toyoda this month.

While most of Toyota's current sales consist of hybrid and gasoline-powered cars, Sato said it will increase sales of electric vehicles as part of a move to offer a wider variety of products that reduce carbon emissions.

Overseas production grew 9.2 percent to a record 6.34 million units as output rebounded from a severe parts shortage due to the pandemic. Production ramp-up in major markets such as North America, China and Southeast Asia also helped push up the figure.

Domestic production, hit by the lingering effects of the chip shortage, inched up 0.9 percent to 2.79 million units in a recovery from a slide to its lowest level in 45 years in fiscal 2021.

Despite the obstacles, Toyota said it will stick to its goal of producing about 3 million units annually in Japan.

"It is of great significance that we have enough workforce and capabilities" to allow for such an output level, a Toyota official said.

The automaker sold a record 8.20 million vehicles outside of Japan, up 1.1 percent, on robust sales in Southeast Asia and Europe. Domestic sales, including mini vehicles, grew 0.8 percent to 1.41 million cars.

The company's global output exceeded the previous record of 9.08 million units for fiscal 2016. The previous high for worldwide sales was 9.55 million vehicles logged in fiscal 2018.

In March alone, Toyota's global output rose 3.8 percent from a year before to 899,684 units while worldwide sales grew 1.5 percent to 916,205 cars.

