Toyota reports record global sales for FY2025

Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it sold a record 10.48 million cars globally, surpassing its previous high for the first time in two years, on robust demand for hybrid vehicles mainly in North America despite the adverse impact of hefty U.S. tariffs.

The fiscal 2025 global sales figure marked a 2.0 percent increase from a year earlier, while global output climbed 2.2 percent to 9.89 million vehicles, the first increase in two years, according to the world's largest automaker by volume.

However, exports from Japan to the Middle East in March nearly halved, plunging 46.4 percent from the previous year to 17,122 cars amid the conflict in the region, Toyota said.

In fiscal 2025, Toyota's overseas sales rose 2.7 percent to a record 9 million units, with sales in the United States jumping 7.7 percent to 2.52 million cars, helped by strong demand for the Corolla and the Camry sedan, which are key models in North America.

Sales in China dropped 1.4 percent to 1.76 million units amid intensifying competition, while sales in Japan fell 2.0 percent to 1.47 million vehicles.

Global sales of electrified vehicles, including electric vehicles, increased 6.5 percent to a record 5.04 million cars, the automaker said.

Toyota's overseas production rose 3.2 percent to 6.66 million vehicles, with output in the United States surging 11.4 percent to 1.39 million cars.

Output in China saw a 1.5 percent increase to 1.57 million units, while production in Japan edged up 0.2 percent to 3.24 million cars.

In March alone, global sales declined 7.3 percent to 897,871 units, while global production rose 2.1 percent to 902,210 vehicles, a record high for the month.

Sales in the Middle East sank 32.3 percent to 33,919 cars, while those in the United States dropped 8.5 percent to 211,617 units due partly to a decline from a rush in demand seen last year before the imposition of higher U.S. tariffs, the carmaker said.

Global sales by Japan's eight major automakers, including Toyota, in fiscal 2025 totaled 24.34 million units, falling 1.3 percent for the second consecutive year of decline.

Honda Motor Co's sales slid 8.6 percent to 3.44 million units, with those in China tumbling 24.0 percent due to intensifying competition in the EV segment.

Sales by Suzuki Motor Corp, known for its strong presence in the Indian market, increased 2.4 percent to 3.32 million vehicles, while Nissan Motor Co saw a 4.2 percent drop to 3.16 million units.

In the United States, where increased tariffs hurt Japanese manufacturers' competitiveness, sales by automakers excluding Toyota fell. Sales by Mitsubishi Motors Corp plunged 20.4 percent as one of its models was discontinued.

Global output by the eight automakers edged up 0.2 percent to 24.23 million vehicles.

© KYODO