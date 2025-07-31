Toyota likely to retain top spot in 1st-half global sales for 6th straight year

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday its group companies sold a record 5.54 million vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2025, outperforming German rival Volkswagen AG and likely retaining top spot in global sales for the sixth straight year.

Global sales in the January-June period, including those of its small-car manufacturing unit Daihatsu Motor Co and truck-making subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd, rose 7.4 percent from a year earlier, setting a new group sales record for the first time in four years.

Toyota last saw record first-half global sales of 5.47 million units in 2021, but its sales had since been negatively impacted by a global semiconductor shortage and a production suspension due to a series of certification scandals.

Volkswagen sold 4.41 million vehicles in the same period, up 1.3 percent from the year before, according to the German company.

In the first half, Toyota group's domestic sales surged 27.4 percent to 1.05 million cars, rebounding from a sharp decline in 2024 after it was found that safety test data had been rigged.

Overseas sales also climbed 3.6 percent to 4.50 million units, a record high, driven by strong demand for hybrid vehicles across the world.

Toyota's sales alone in the key U.S. market, including those of its luxury Lexus brand, rose 4.2 percent to 1.24 million vehicles amid last-minute demand fueled by concern over potential price hikes stemming from higher tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Although the Trump administration raised auto tariffs by 25 percentage points to 27.5 percent in April, Tokyo and Washington agreed last week to lower the rate to 15 percent.

In China, where competition has intensified with electric vehicle rivals such as BYD Co, Toyota sales alone climbed 6.8 percent to 837,744 units, boosted by promotional measures linked to government subsidies.

In June, the Toyota group's global sales grew 2.7 percent from a year earlier to 937,246 vehicles, as those of Daihatsu surged 22.4 percent to 60,241 units after a tumble the previous year due to the certification misconduct.

In the U.S. market during the reporting month, sales of Toyota alone edged up 0.1 percent to 193,248 vehicles, with a company official saying the last-minute demand has "begun to settle down."

