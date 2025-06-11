 Japan Today
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
Toyota proposes selling U.S. cars in Japan to support tariff talks

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp has proposed to the government that it sell U.S.-made cars in Japan through its domestic dealership network, the company said in an online video.

The proposal is intended to support Japan's trade negotiations with the United States over President Donald Trump's tariffs. Observers said increased imports of U.S.-made cars could help narrow the large U.S. trade deficit, a source of frustration for Trump.

According to a video released on Monday, Chairman Akio Toyoda informed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during their May meeting that Toyota would be able to sell vehicles manufactured by U.S. automakers through its network of over 4,000 stores in Japan.

The video also revealed Toyoda's willingness to consider reimporting U.S.-produced automobiles to Japan as an option.

Under Trump's so-called reciprocal tariff regime, announced on April 2, nearly every nation in the world has been hit with a baseline duty of 10 percent, with Japan facing an additional country-specific tariff of 14 percent for a total rate of 24 percent.

Japan, meanwhile, has been affected by Trump's extra 25 percent tariff on automobiles, along with other sector-specific levies imposed on national security grounds. Tokyo presented a package of proposals to Washington to reach a deal.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top tariff negotiator known as a close aide to Ishiba, is expected to visit the United States later this week for a sixth round of ministerial-level talks aimed at securing concessions over the series of tariffs.

