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Toyota to build new SUV plant in India, begin output in 2029

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NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp will build a new plant in India to produce sport utility vehicles at a pace of 100,000 vehicles a year to meet growing local auto demand.

The plant, the fourth in the country, is scheduled to start operations in the first half of 2029 and will create about 2,800 local jobs involving stamping, welding, painting and assembly, the Japanese automaker said.

It did not release the type of vehicle model to be manufactured or the total investment amount.

"The new plant will be positioned to steadily deliver vehicles not only to customers in India but also to customers in surrounding regions," Toyota said in a release.

The factory will be built in Maharashtra for the company's joint venture firm Toyota Kirloskar Motor. TKM currently runs two factories in the country, with a third slated to begin operations this year, bringing the company's total annual output in India to around 400,000 units.

Auto sales in the country topped those of Japan for the first time in 2022, making India the world's third-largest auto market after the United States and China.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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