Toyota tops global auto sales for 6th straight year in 2025

Toyota Motor Corp group remained the world's top-selling automaker in 2025 for a sixth straight year on the back of robust demand for hybrid vehicles in North America, outperforming German rival Volkswagen AG, data showed Thursday.

Toyota's annual global sales, including minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd., rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier to 11.32 million units, setting a group sales record for the first time in two years.

The sales volume of the Japanese automaker far surpassed the 8.98 million vehicles reported by Volkswagen, as Toyota's overseas sales expanded 3.1 percent to a record 9.25 million units despite higher tariffs imposed by the United States.

Toyota alone sold a record 10.54 million vehicles globally, up 3.7 percent, boosted by a 7.3 percent jump in sales in North America to 2.93 million units.

Sales in China edged up 0.2 percent to 1.78 million units amid intensifying competition with domestic automakers, while those in Japan grew 4.1 percent to 1.50 million units thanks to solid demand for its new luxury Crown model.

The group's worldwide production climbed 5.7 percent to 11.22 million units, with that of Toyota alone increasing 4.5 percent to 9.95 million units.

The company's global sales of hybrid vehicles rose 7.0 percent to record 4.43 million units, including those in North America jumping 19.9 percent to 1.27 million vehicles. The automaker's EV sales saw a 10.2 percent increase to record 4.99 million vehicles.

Toyota group's global sales for December 2025 were up 3.1 percent to 993,356 units, while total domestic and overseas output rose 1.2 percent to 881,654 vehicles.

