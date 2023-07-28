Transport ministry inspects Bigmotor dealerships over alleged fraud

Japan's transport ministry on Friday conducted on-site inspections of Bigmotor Co dealerships across the country amid allegations that the used car chain charged excessive fees after intentionally damaging vehicles and made fraudulent insurance claims.

Officials of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism are investigating 34 locations in 24 prefectures based on the road transport vehicle law. The company could be subjected to administrative penalties, such as a revocation of its certification or suspension if it is found to have acted illegally.

The road transport vehicle law prohibits companies from demanding payments for repairs that are not requested by customers.

The inspections came after the ministry conducted a hearing lasting about two hours with Shinji Izumi, the company president, and other executives on Wednesday based on an investigation report compiled by outside lawyers in June.

The company has said it uncovered at least 1,275 instances of inappropriate repairs, with employees in some cases damaging vehicle bodies with screwdrivers and golf balls or falsely claiming to have done paint jobs, according to the report.

The 34 locations under inspection by the ministry were all deemed problematic in the report.

"We will continue to verify the facts and deal with the matter strictly if (Bigmotor) is found to have violated the road transport vehicle law," transport minister Tetsuo Saito said during a press conference on Friday.

Meanwhile, the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan said complaints about Bigmotor had surged from 260 consultations in fiscal 2013 to 1,491 in fiscal 2022.

The chain expanded rapidly in recent years and currently operates more than 260 dealerships across the country, according to the company's website.

The number of consultations increased as it expanded, with penalties imposed on a number of dealerships located in Tochigi, Shiga, Saga and Kumamoto prefectures from February 2022 to June 2023, including business suspensions.

Meanwhile, the Saitama prefectural government said the same day it had begun inspecting soil in front of two of the company's dealerships in the prefecture following reports that nearby trees had withered unnaturally.

© KYODO