New Toyota vehicles are stored at the Toyota Logistics Service, their most significant vehicle imports processing facility in North America, at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif. Image: AP file
business

Trump's lowered 15% tariff on cars from Japan to take effect Tuesday

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's lowered tariff of 15 percent on automobiles from Japan will take effect Tuesday, the U.S. government said Monday.

The U.S. tariff rate for foreign-origin cars rose to 27.5 percent after Trump imposed in April an additional auto tariff on national security grounds, squeezing the margins of Japanese automakers and other manufacturers.

The reduced tariff is part of a trade deal the Trump administration struck on July 22 with Japan, which in return has committed to investing heavily in the United States and increasing imports of American agricultural products during the president's nonconsecutive second term.

Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 4 formally implementing the trade agreement, which also granted Japan special treatment on what he calls "reciprocal" tariffs.

On Aug 7, Trump's modified country-specific tariff rates for goods from dozens of U.S. trading partners came into effect.

The United States currently imposes a 15 percent tariff on most imports from Japan, down from the 24 percent or 25 percent that Trump had threatened prior to the agreement.

Additionally, his trade team has agreed that imports from Japan with preexisting tariffs of 15 percent or higher will not face any additional duty, and levies on other goods will be capped at 15 percent.

However, the United States had yet to implement either the lowered auto tariff rate or the "no stacking" treatment for Japan.

The executive order, followed by necessary administrative procedures, finally enabled the United States to put the two commitments into practice.

With respect to any excess stacking tariffs collected from importers of Japanese goods under its new country-by-country tariff system, the Trump administration has said it will refund them dating back to Aug. 7.

