Yen falls back to 149 zone against U.S. dollar despite apparent intervention

A man walks by monitors showing the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, left, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday.

The yen retreated to the lower 149 zone versus the U.S. dollar after briefly surging to the 145 level Monday in Tokyo, with the effect of another apparent yen-buying intervention by Japan short-lived.

Tokyo stocks ended higher, tracking gains on Wall Street on Friday amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start slowing its pace of interest rate hikes from December or later.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 84.32 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday at 26,974.90. The broader Topix index finished 5.21 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 1,887.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.

Early Monday, the yen jumped to the 145 zone versus the dollar from the upper 149 yen range following what appeared to be a yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention by Japanese monetary authorities, although the government declined to confirm whether such an operation was carried out.

The Japanese unit, however, soon fell back and traded in the 149 range against the dollar in the afternoon.

"Investors rushed to buy the dollar immediately after it slipped," said Sho Suzuki, a market analyst at Matsui Securities Co., while referring to a possibility that the yen's gain was magnified because there were fewer participants in early morning trading.

The yen's surge came shortly after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, "We are in a situation where we are confronting speculative moves strictly."

The yen's latest spike followed a yen-buying intervention by Japan on Friday during New York trading hours, after the yen neared 152. The yen briefly rebounded to the lower 146 level, but it later retreated again to reach the 149 level early Monday in Tokyo.

Dealers say Japan may again intervene if the yen approaches the psychologically important 150 yen zone, a move that could occur when participants from the European market start trading later in the day.

The yen has faced pressure against the dollar, reflecting the widening interest rate gap between Japan and the United States. Japan's intervention on Friday followed one on Sept. 22, the first yen-buying intervention to support the currency in 24 years.

On the stock market, the Nikkei index gained around 400 points at one point as sentiment was improved by a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the Fed may start slowing the pace of rate hikes within this year, analysts said.

But the benchmark later pared much of its gains as the Fed is likely to implement another 0.75 percentage point hike in its policy next week and investors are skeptical whether the central bank will really loosen its monetary grip, said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Technology shares drew buying after the tech-heavy Nasdaq index ended sharply higher on Friday. Electronic component manufacturer TDK gained 60 yen, or 1.3 percent, to 4,605 yen, while semiconductor equipment maker Advantest climbed 220 yen, or 3.1 percent, to 7,350 yen.

Among Prime Market issues, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 904 to 858, while 75 ended unchanged.

Trading volume on the Prime Market rose to 1,030.97 million shares from Friday's 1,026.66 million.

