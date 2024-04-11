 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
business

Yen sinks to 153 range against dollar for 1st time in 34 years

NEW YORK

The yen fell below the 153 line against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in New York for the first time in nearly 34 years, as data showing higher-than-anticipated U.S. inflation added to expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts.

The U.S. consumer price index data for March, showing a 3.5 percent increase compared to a year earlier, raised questions about how early the Fed will begin to bring down borrowing costs given its use of high rates to fight persistent inflation in the world's largest economy.

The reading triggered further dollar-buying and yen-selling, with the Japanese currency depreciating to the mid-152 range against the dollar in early trading, a level last seen in June 1990. The yen traded at 152.43-53 at 8:45 a.m. in New York.

Investors have been selling the yen for the dollar amid wide rate differentials between Japan and the United States, as their central banks have been pursuing divergent ultraloose and tight monetary policies, respectively.

While the Bank of Japan recently hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years, it has signaled it will maintain an accommodative stance for the time being.

Well done J Govt, what is the next target? 160 Yen.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/649071/japan-import-value-foodstuff/

.

Supermarket items price and restaurant menu will be increase again obviously.

